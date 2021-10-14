Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Buys Shares of 29,733 QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 29,733 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,587,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned approximately 0.14% of QAD at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of QAD by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,062,593 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $70,747,000 after purchasing an additional 27,390 shares in the last quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC raised its stake in QAD by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 642,157 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $55,880,000 after acquiring an additional 116,675 shares during the last quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC raised its stake in QAD by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 257,148 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $22,377,000 after acquiring an additional 23,494 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in QAD by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 208,693 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,167,000 after acquiring an additional 24,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Water Island Capital LLC purchased a new position in QAD in the 2nd quarter worth $17,093,000. 48.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on QADA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered QAD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. William Blair lowered QAD from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th.

QADA stock opened at $87.48 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. QAD Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.33 and a 12-month high of $89.01. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 265.10 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50-day moving average is $87.20 and its 200 day moving average is $80.19.

QAD (NASDAQ:QADA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The software maker reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.11. QAD had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 2.11%. The company had revenue of $84.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.67 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that QAD Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QAD Company Profile

QAD, Inc provides enterprise software solutions for global manufacturing companies primarily in the automotive, consumer products, food and beverage, technology, industrial products, and life sciences industries. Its applications provide critical functionality for managing manufacturing resources and operations within and beyond the enterprise, enabling global manufacturers to collaborate with their customers, suppliers and partners.

