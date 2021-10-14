Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Decreases Stake in argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd cut its holdings in shares of argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) by 33.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,439 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,228 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in argenx were worth $2,541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of argenx during the second quarter valued at approximately $358,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of argenx during the first quarter valued at approximately $750,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of argenx by 0.7% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 410,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,472,000 after buying an additional 2,958 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of argenx by 75.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of argenx by 87.5% during the first quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,309,000 after buying an additional 70,000 shares during the period. 55.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get argenx alerts:

argenx stock opened at $295.50 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $317.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $300.09. argenx SE has a 12 month low of $244.98 and a 12 month high of $382.15.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.38) by $5.36. argenx had a negative return on equity of 21.19% and a negative net margin of 63.22%. The business had revenue of $320.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.46 million. On average, research analysts predict that argenx SE will post -7.94 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on argenx in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on argenx in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $390.00 target price on the stock. Redburn Partners upgraded argenx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $205.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered argenx from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $332.00 to $351.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on argenx from $344.00 to $362.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $348.36.

About argenx

argenx SE is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. Its products include ARGX-113 for the treatment of autoimmune disease myasthenia gravis and ARGX-110 for the treatment of hematological cancer acute myeloid leukemia.

See Also: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for argenx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for argenx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.