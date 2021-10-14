Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Has $2.30 Million Position in Meridian Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBSB)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in Meridian Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBSB) by 540.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 112,566 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 94,992 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned about 0.21% of Meridian Bancorp worth $2,303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Meridian Bancorp by 202.7% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,388 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,599 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Meridian Bancorp by 865.0% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,175 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,846 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Meridian Bancorp by 112.8% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,017 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 4,780 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Meridian Bancorp by 5,788.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,835 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 10,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Meridian Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $252,000. Institutional investors own 69.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Meridian Bancorp alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Meridian Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ:EBSB opened at $21.80 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.52 and its 200 day moving average is $20.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.06. Meridian Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.16 and a fifty-two week high of $22.97.

Meridian Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBSB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The savings and loans company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $50.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.10 million. Meridian Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 29.73%. As a group, research analysts predict that Meridian Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th. Meridian Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.01%.

About Meridian Bancorp

Meridian Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services, through East Boston Savings Bank. It offers banking products such as mobile banking; retirement services; investments; savings and certificates of deposits; personal lending; auto loan; line of credit, and cash management.

Featured Story: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Meridian Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meridian Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.