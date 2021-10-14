Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Invests $2.28 Million in UiPath Inc. (NASDAQ:PATH)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of UiPath Inc. (NASDAQ:PATH) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 33,548 shares of the healthcare company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,279,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PATH. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UiPath during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in UiPath in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in UiPath in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in UiPath in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in UiPath in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.14% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CRO Thomas Neergaard Hansen sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.16, for a total value of $4,492,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 1,402,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,776,923.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brad Brubaker sold 6,700 shares of UiPath stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.13, for a total value of $416,271.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $416,271. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 460,427 shares of company stock valued at $27,289,358 over the last three months. Insiders own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PATH stock opened at $49.99 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $57.51. UiPath Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.20 and a twelve month high of $90.00.

UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, September 6th. The healthcare company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $195.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.72 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that UiPath Inc. will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PATH. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on UiPath from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of UiPath in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on UiPath from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Summit Insights started coverage on UiPath in a report on Monday, July 12th. They set a “sell” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of UiPath in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.81.

UiPath Company Profile

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. It develops UiPath Studio, a platform designed for RPA developers looking to build complex process automations with built-in governance capabilities, such as robust debugging tools, application programming interface automation, wizards to automate desktop or web applications, leverage custom code, and to integrate machine learning models into production workflows.

