Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Lowers Position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lowered its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) by 39.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,431 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 17,943 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $2,822,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYB. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 17.3% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,321 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after buying an additional 1,522 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 11.3% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,343 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the first quarter worth about $330,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 56.4% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 25,912 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,696,000 after buying an additional 9,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 22.5% in the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 3,245 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. 69.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $140.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $117.00 to $114.00 in a report on Friday, July 16th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.60.

Shares of LYB stock opened at $96.28 on Thursday. LyondellBasell Industries has a one year low of $66.72 and a one year high of $118.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $97.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.54.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $6.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.67 by $0.46. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 49.55%. The firm had revenue of $11.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. LyondellBasell Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 108.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 19.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th were given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 27th. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.57%.

LyondellBasell Industries Profile

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

