Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Lowers Stock Holdings in Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lessened its position in Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) by 39.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 238,582 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 156,350 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Cenovus Energy were worth $2,286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Cenovus Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cenovus Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Cenovus Energy during the second quarter worth $96,000. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Cenovus Energy during the second quarter worth $107,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Cenovus Energy by 15.6% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 14,632 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 1,974 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVE stock opened at $11.26 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.72 billion, a PE ratio of -225.20 and a beta of 3.20. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.15 and a 52-week high of $11.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $8.61 billion during the quarter. Cenovus Energy had a net margin of 0.43% and a negative return on equity of 2.61%. Analysts expect that Cenovus Energy Inc. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a $0.0139 dividend. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -3.77%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CVE shares. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cenovus Energy in a report on Monday, September 27th. TheStreet upgraded Cenovus Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Cenovus Energy from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$13.50 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cenovus Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.71.

Cenovus Energy, Inc engages in provision of gas and oil. Its activities include development, production, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLS), and natural gas in Canada. The firm operates through four segments: Oil Sands, Conventional, Refining & Marketing, and Corporate & Eliminations.

