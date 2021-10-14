Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Makes New Investment in Altabancorp (NASDAQ:ALTA)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Altabancorp (NASDAQ:ALTA) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 52,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,260,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned about 0.28% of Altabancorp at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Altabancorp by 150.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Altabancorp in the first quarter valued at about $72,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altabancorp in the second quarter valued at about $203,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Altabancorp in the first quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Alphasimplex Group LLC acquired a new stake in Altabancorp during the second quarter worth about $340,000. 45.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Altabancorp news, major shareholder Newbold Family Trust sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.97, for a total transaction of $102,425.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 16.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ALTA opened at $44.16 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $834.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.79 and a beta of 0.95. Altabancorp has a 12 month low of $19.66 and a 12 month high of $47.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.66.

Altabancorp (NASDAQ:ALTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $30.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.26 million. Altabancorp had a net margin of 34.49% and a return on equity of 12.27%. On average, analysts expect that Altabancorp will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th. Altabancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 29.69%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Altabancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th.

Altabancorp Company Profile

Altabancorp is a bank holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking products and services to small and medium sized businesses and individuals. The company was founded in 1905 and is headquartered in American Fork, UT.

