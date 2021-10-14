Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Purchases 95 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,482 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $2,309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. MayTech Global Investments LLC boosted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. MayTech Global Investments LLC now owns 16,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,169,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. boosted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 192.2% during the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 18,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,101,000 after acquiring an additional 12,288 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,885,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. boosted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 220.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 32 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 6,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,861,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter. 78.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

In other MercadoLibre news, Director Henrique Vasoncelos Dubugras acquired 845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1,783.32 per share, with a total value of $1,506,905.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of MercadoLibre stock opened at $1,518.43 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.07. The company has a market cap of $75.48 billion, a PE ratio of -30,368.60 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1,785.82 and a 200 day moving average of $1,593.73. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,192.14 and a 52 week high of $2,020.00.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $1.28. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. MercadoLibre had a positive return on equity of 5.55% and a negative net margin of 0.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 93.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MELI shares. DZ Bank started coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,900.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,000.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2,100.00 price target on shares of MercadoLibre in a report on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut MercadoLibre from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,672.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,720.00 to $1,930.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,911.22.

About MercadoLibre

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the provision of online commerce platform with focus on e-commerce and its related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, and Other Countries. The firm provides users a mechanism for buying, selling and paying as well as collecting, generating leads, and comparing lists through e-commerce transactions.

Featured Story: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MELI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI).

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.