Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Purchases Shares of 118,350 SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 118,350 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,478,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SLM. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in SLM by 3.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 496,117 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,917,000 after buying an additional 15,153 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SLM by 49.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 169,597 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after purchasing an additional 55,858 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of SLM by 21.4% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 37,833 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 6,663 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SLM in the first quarter valued at approximately $629,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of SLM by 121.1% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 420,060 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,670,000 after purchasing an additional 230,048 shares during the last quarter. 95.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SLM alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SLM from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of SLM from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.06.

In other SLM news, SVP Nicolas Jafarieh sold 6,500 shares of SLM stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.90, for a total transaction of $122,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SLM opened at $17.10 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.38. SLM Co. has a 1-year low of $8.85 and a 1-year high of $21.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The credit services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $338.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.33 million. SLM had a net margin of 59.99% and a return on equity of 66.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.22) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that SLM Co. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. SLM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.38%.

About SLM

SLM Corp. engages in the provision and administration of education loans. Its services include private education loans, banking, college savings, and insurance services. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Newark, DE.

Further Reading: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for SLM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SLM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.