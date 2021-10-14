Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Raises Holdings in Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) by 551.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 302,558 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 256,093 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Wipro were worth $2,363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WIT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Wipro by 33.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 139,918 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 34,978 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Wipro by 35.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,944,386 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $101,088,000 after purchasing an additional 4,168,869 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Wipro by 92.8% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 770,527 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,920,000 after purchasing an additional 370,931 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in Wipro by 1.2% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 480,614 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,047,000 after purchasing an additional 5,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in Wipro by 2.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 268,732 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,704,000 after purchasing an additional 6,842 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Wipro stock opened at $9.57 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.13. Wipro Limited has a 12 month low of $4.76 and a 12 month high of $9.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.18, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.20.

Wipro (NYSE:WIT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The information technology services provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. Wipro had a return on equity of 20.35% and a net margin of 17.83%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Wipro Limited will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on WIT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wipro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Wipro from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.12.

Wipro Ltd. is a global information technology, consulting and outsourcing company, which engages in the development and integration of solutions. It operates through the Information Technology Services, India State Run Enterprise (ISRE), and Information Technology Products segments. The Information Technology Services segment provides a range of IT and IT-enabled services, which include digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology consulting, IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, global infrastructure services, analytics services, business process services, research and development, and hardware and software design to enterprises worldwide.

