Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Reduces Position in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd cut its holdings in shares of Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 11,549 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Stericycle were worth $2,282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Stericycle by 7,055.2% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 4,092 shares during the last quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Stericycle by 6.0% in the second quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC now owns 51,694 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,699,000 after buying an additional 2,915 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Stericycle by 2.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,182,912 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $84,637,000 after buying an additional 24,535 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Stericycle by 1.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,348,216 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $597,315,000 after buying an additional 107,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC boosted its stake in Stericycle by 2.7% in the second quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 3,783,869 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $270,736,000 after buying an additional 99,895 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on SRCL shares. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Stericycle in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Stericycle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Stericycle from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SRCL opened at $67.94 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 283.08, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.01. Stericycle, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.63 and a 52-week high of $79.97.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $672.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $668.66 million. Stericycle had a return on equity of 9.99% and a net margin of 0.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Stericycle, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stericycle Company Profile

Stericycle, Inc engages in the provision of waste management services. It operates through the following segments: North America and International. The North America and International segments offer the following services: Regulated Waste and Compliance Services (RWCS), Secure Information Destruction Services (SID), Communication and Related Services (CRS).

