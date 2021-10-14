Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Takes $2.66 Million Position in 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 13,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,658,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in 10x Genomics by 260.4% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,030,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $985,169,000 after purchasing an additional 3,634,870 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in 10x Genomics by 556.8% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,504,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,246,000 after purchasing an additional 2,970,625 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in 10x Genomics by 42.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,549,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,478,280,000 after purchasing an additional 2,242,036 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC acquired a new stake in 10x Genomics during the 1st quarter valued at $152,358,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in 10x Genomics by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,079,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,386,321,000 after purchasing an additional 551,232 shares during the last quarter. 69.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on TXG. National Bank Financial began coverage on 10x Genomics in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on 10x Genomics from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Bank of America cut 10x Genomics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded 10x Genomics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, 10x Genomics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $173.50.

NASDAQ TXG opened at $153.93 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $17.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.54 and a beta of 1.27. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $125.84 and a 52 week high of $208.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $163.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $174.82.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.16. 10x Genomics had a negative return on equity of 8.38% and a negative net margin of 124.24%. The business had revenue of $115.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.41) earnings per share. 10x Genomics’s revenue was up 170.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 742 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.85, for a total transaction of $120,092.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.85, for a total value of $54,543.45. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,625,886.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 176,181 shares of company stock worth $28,826,407. Insiders own 11.57% of the company’s stock.

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

