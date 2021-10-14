Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Takes Position in R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 108,421 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,411,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of R1 RCM in the second quarter valued at $512,000. RK Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 44.2% in the second quarter. RK Capital Management LLC now owns 503,700 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $11,202,000 after acquiring an additional 154,400 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in R1 RCM by 20.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,420,982 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $53,842,000 after buying an additional 415,156 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in R1 RCM by 24.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,644,446 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $281,212,000 after buying an additional 2,494,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in R1 RCM by 60.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,905,130 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $198,049,000 after buying an additional 3,339,889 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on RCM shares. Zacks Investment Research cut R1 RCM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of R1 RCM in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Barclays initiated coverage on R1 RCM in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on R1 RCM in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, R1 RCM presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.50.

In related news, insider Richard B. Jr. Evans sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.08, for a total transaction of $140,560.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 164,543 shares in the company, valued at $3,304,023.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 59.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ RCM opened at $22.79 on Thursday. R1 RCM Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.62 and a 52-week high of $31.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.78 and a 200-day moving average of $22.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a PE ratio of -11.06 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The healthcare provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $353.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $343.94 million. R1 RCM had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 49.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that R1 RCM Inc. will post -2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

R1 RCM Profile

R1 RCM, Inc engages in the provision of revenue cycle management to healthcare providers. It offers end-to-end, modular revenue cycle, and physician advisory services. The company was founded by Mary Ann Tolan and J. Michael Cline in July 2003 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

