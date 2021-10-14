Quest Diagnostics (DGX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 21st. Analysts expect Quest Diagnostics to post earnings of $2.68 per share for the quarter. Quest Diagnostics has set its FY 2021 guidance at $10.650-$11.350 EPS and its FY21 guidance at $10.65-11.35 EPS.Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.31. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 32.62% and a net margin of 20.32%. The business had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Quest Diagnostics to post $12 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE DGX opened at $140.95 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.62. Quest Diagnostics has a one year low of $113.36 and a one year high of $160.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 4th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.18%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $158.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $136.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Quest Diagnostics in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.80.

In related news, Director Gail R. Wilensky sold 12,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.30, for a total value of $1,702,524.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen H. Rusckowski sold 9,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.87, for a total value of $1,337,278.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 424,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,753,954.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,503 shares of company stock valued at $7,630,451 in the last ninety days. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

