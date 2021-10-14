QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $153.31 Million

Wall Street analysts expect QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) to post sales of $153.31 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for QuinStreet’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $152.76 million and the highest estimate coming in at $153.85 million. QuinStreet posted sales of $139.27 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 10.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that QuinStreet will report full-year sales of $639.36 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $635.66 million to $643.05 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $705.07 million, with estimates ranging from $687.24 million to $722.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow QuinStreet.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $151.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.36 million. QuinStreet had a return on equity of 8.43% and a net margin of 4.14%. QuinStreet’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share.

NASDAQ:QNST opened at $17.21 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $931.49 million, a PE ratio of 39.11 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.46. QuinStreet has a 12 month low of $15.46 and a 12 month high of $25.99.

In other QuinStreet news, CEO Douglas Valenti sold 7,943 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.93, for a total transaction of $142,417.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gregory Wong sold 7,979 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.03, for a total value of $135,882.37. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 215,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,663,749.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 135,672 shares of company stock worth $2,404,574. Corporate insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of QuinStreet by 11.7% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,695,131 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,496,000 after buying an additional 177,929 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of QuinStreet by 92.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 378,347 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,680,000 after buying an additional 182,069 shares during the period. Full18 Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of QuinStreet by 50.0% during the second quarter. Full18 Capital LLC now owns 116,309 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,161,000 after buying an additional 38,764 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of QuinStreet by 3.2% during the second quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 2,529,016 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,989,000 after buying an additional 78,856 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in QuinStreet by 14.4% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 80,475 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after purchasing an additional 10,106 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

QuinStreet, Inc engages in the provision of media management services. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. Its platform offers performance marketing products based from number of clicks, inquiries, calls, applications, and full customer acquisitions. The company was founded by Douglas Valenti on April 16, 1999 and is headquartered in Foster City, CA.

