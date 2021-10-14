Radius Health, Inc. Expected to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of ($0.27) Per Share (NASDAQ:RDUS)

Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) – Investment analysts at SVB Leerink decreased their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Radius Health in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 12th. SVB Leerink analyst G. Porges now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($0.27) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.21). SVB Leerink has a “Market Perform” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Radius Health’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.20) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($1.16) EPS.

Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $51.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.92 million.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on RDUS. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Radius Health from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Radius Health from $25.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Radius Health has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Shares of NASDAQ RDUS opened at $14.53 on Thursday. Radius Health has a fifty-two week low of $11.95 and a fifty-two week high of $26.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $686.77 million, a P/E ratio of -11.26 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.99.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Radius Health in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $371,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Radius Health in the first quarter worth $1,320,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Radius Health by 1.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 106,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Radius Health by 35.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,233 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 2,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Radius Health by 5.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 84,994 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after purchasing an additional 4,113 shares in the last quarter.

In other Radius Health news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech acquired 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.28 per share, for a total transaction of $1,842,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.95 per share, for a total transaction of $1,295,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Radius Health Company Profile

Radius Health, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing and commercializing endocrine therapeutics in the areas of osteoporosis and oncology. The company’s lead product, Abaloparatide-SC, reduces fracture risk in postmenopausal women with osteoporosis. Its pipeline also includes abaloparatide transdermal patch for potential use in osteoporosis; and RAD1901 for potential use in hormone-driven, or hormone-resistant, metastatic breast cancer, and vasomotor symptoms in postmenopausal women.

