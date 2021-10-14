Radius Health Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:RDUS)

Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Traders acquired 3,102 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,586% compared to the average daily volume of 184 call options.

In related news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech acquired 150,000 shares of Radius Health stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.28 per share, for a total transaction of $1,842,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech acquired 100,000 shares of Radius Health stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.95 per share, with a total value of $1,295,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Radius Health by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 166,689 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,040,000 after purchasing an additional 12,165 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Radius Health by 57.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 18,658 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 6,820 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Radius Health by 107,692.9% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 15,091 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 15,077 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Radius Health by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 103,663 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,891,000 after purchasing an additional 9,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Radius Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $304,000.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on RDUS shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Radius Health from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Radius Health from $25.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Radius Health from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.00.

NASDAQ:RDUS traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $15.10. 656,962 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 392,958. Radius Health has a 52-week low of $11.95 and a 52-week high of $26.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.99. The company has a market cap of $713.72 million, a P/E ratio of -11.65 and a beta of 0.91.

Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $51.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.92 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Radius Health will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Radius Health Company Profile

Radius Health, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing and commercializing endocrine therapeutics in the areas of osteoporosis and oncology. The company’s lead product, Abaloparatide-SC, reduces fracture risk in postmenopausal women with osteoporosis. Its pipeline also includes abaloparatide transdermal patch for potential use in osteoporosis; and RAD1901 for potential use in hormone-driven, or hormone-resistant, metastatic breast cancer, and vasomotor symptoms in postmenopausal women.

