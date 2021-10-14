Rage Fan Achieves Market Cap of $995,684.22 (RAGE)

Rage Fan (CURRENCY:RAGE) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 14th. One Rage Fan coin can currently be bought for $0.0176 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular exchanges. Rage Fan has a market capitalization of $995,684.22 and approximately $231,228.00 worth of Rage Fan was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Rage Fan has traded 18.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001732 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00001962 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.45 or 0.00070053 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.94 or 0.00122874 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.10 or 0.00074657 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,510.67 or 0.99609220 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,749.13 or 0.06493545 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Rage Fan Coin Profile

Rage Fan’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 56,719,938 coins. Rage Fan’s official Twitter account is @RageFanSocial

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rage Fan directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rage Fan should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rage Fan using one of the exchanges listed above.

