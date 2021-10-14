Rai Reflex Index (RAI) Achieves Market Cap of $68.54 Million

Rai Reflex Index (CURRENCY:RAI) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 14th. One Rai Reflex Index coin can currently be bought for approximately $3.03 or 0.00005251 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Rai Reflex Index has traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar. Rai Reflex Index has a total market cap of $68.54 million and approximately $3.82 million worth of Rai Reflex Index was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001732 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00001962 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.45 or 0.00070053 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.94 or 0.00122874 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43.10 or 0.00074657 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,510.67 or 0.99609220 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,749.13 or 0.06493545 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Rai Reflex Index Coin Profile

Rai Reflex Index launched on February 13th, 2021. Rai Reflex Index’s total supply is 22,605,993 coins. Rai Reflex Index’s official Twitter account is @reflexerfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Reflexer is a platform where anyone can use their crypto collateral to issue reflex indexes. Reflex indexes are stable assets that are not pegged to anything. RAI is a non pegged, ETH backed stable asset. It is useful as more “stable” collateral for other DeFi protocols (compared to ETH or BTC) or as a stable asset with an embedded interest rate. “

