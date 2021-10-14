Rally Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $9.04 Million (RLY)

Rally (CURRENCY:RLY) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 14th. One Rally coin can now be purchased for about $0.56 or 0.00000974 BTC on popular exchanges. Rally has a total market capitalization of $169.07 million and approximately $9.04 million worth of Rally was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Rally has traded up 2.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Rally Coin Profile

Rally was first traded on October 5th, 2020. Rally’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 301,921,027 coins. The official message board for Rally is medium.com/@rallyapp . Rally’s official Twitter account is @rally_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Rally’s official website is www.rallyapp.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Rally is an open network for digital creators, crypto influencers, brands and celebrities to build tokenized communities. It provides creators with tools to build virtual economies that extend their brands while also providing community benefits and new economic incentives for fans to engage with their favourite creators. Creator Coins are digital currencies that represent the brands of Creators. Creator Coins are the first in the long line of customizable, Creator-branded blockchain tools on the Rally Network. “

Buying and Selling Rally

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rally directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rally should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rally using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

