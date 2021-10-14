Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) Hits New 1-Year High at $16.75

Shares of Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $16.75 and last traded at $16.05, with a volume of 11621 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.99.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ramaco Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Ramaco Resources from $9.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Ramaco Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ramaco Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.00.

Get Ramaco Resources alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $685.03 million, a PE ratio of 144.27 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.21.

Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The energy company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $76.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.54 million. Ramaco Resources had a return on equity of 2.60% and a net margin of 2.17%. Equities research analysts expect that Ramaco Resources, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Ramaco Resources in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in Ramaco Resources in the second quarter valued at about $70,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Ramaco Resources in the second quarter valued at about $96,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ramaco Resources during the first quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ramaco Resources during the first quarter worth about $99,000. 64.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC)

Ramaco Resources, Inc engages in the operation and development of coal mining properties. The firm deals with metallurgical coal in central and southern West Virginia, southwestern Virginia and southwestern Pennsylvania. Its portfolio consists of Elk Creek, Berwind, RAM Mine, and Knox Creek. The company was founded by Randall W.

Further Reading: How is inflation measured?

Receive News & Ratings for Ramaco Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ramaco Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.