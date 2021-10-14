Raven Industries (NASDAQ:RAVN) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 80,831 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the previous session’s volume of 378,817 shares.The stock last traded at $57.80 and had previously closed at $57.78.

Several research analysts have recently commented on RAVN shares. Lake Street Capital lowered shares of Raven Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Raven Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, August 28th. Finally, CJS Securities cut shares of Raven Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.33.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $57.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 82.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.54.

Raven Industries (NASDAQ:RAVN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The conglomerate reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. Raven Industries had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The firm had revenue of $114.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.80 million. Equities analysts forecast that Raven Industries, Inc. will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Raven Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Raven Industries by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,333 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of Raven Industries by 151.1% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,803 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Group LP raised its stake in shares of Raven Industries by 1,474.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 2,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 1,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Raven Industries by 44.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,161 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.02% of the company’s stock.

Raven Industries Company Profile (NASDAQ:RAVN)

Raven Industries, Inc engages in the provision of technology products and solutions for the industrial, agricultural, geomembrane, construction, commercial lighter-than-air, and aerospace and defense markets. It operates through the following segments: Applied Technology, Engineered Films, and Aerostar.

