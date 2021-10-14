Raven Industries (NASDAQ:RAVN) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 80,831 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the previous session’s volume of 378,817 shares.The stock last traded at $57.80 and had previously closed at $57.78.
Several research analysts have recently commented on RAVN shares. Lake Street Capital lowered shares of Raven Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Raven Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, August 28th. Finally, CJS Securities cut shares of Raven Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.33.
The business’s 50-day moving average is $57.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 82.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.54.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Raven Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Raven Industries by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,333 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of Raven Industries by 151.1% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,803 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Group LP raised its stake in shares of Raven Industries by 1,474.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 2,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 1,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Raven Industries by 44.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,161 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.02% of the company’s stock.
Raven Industries Company Profile (NASDAQ:RAVN)
Raven Industries, Inc engages in the provision of technology products and solutions for the industrial, agricultural, geomembrane, construction, commercial lighter-than-air, and aerospace and defense markets. It operates through the following segments: Applied Technology, Engineered Films, and Aerostar.
