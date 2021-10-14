Raymond James Comments on First Quantum Minerals Ltd.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (TSE:FM)

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (TSE:FM) – Investment analysts at Raymond James decreased their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of First Quantum Minerals in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 13th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now anticipates that the company will earn $0.38 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.47. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for First Quantum Minerals’ FY2021 earnings at $1.44 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.02 EPS.

FM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating on shares of First Quantum Minerals in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Credit Suisse Group lowered First Quantum Minerals to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from C$16.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$31.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Friday, July 30th. National Bankshares cut their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$37.50 to C$36.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$40.00 price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, First Quantum Minerals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$32.80.

Shares of TSE FM opened at C$27.05 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$18.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.39. First Quantum Minerals has a 52-week low of C$12.04 and a 52-week high of C$35.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$24.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$26.71.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported C$0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.31 by C($0.06). The business had revenue of C$2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.26 billion.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th were paid a $0.005 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 27th. This represents a yield of 0.02%. First Quantum Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.35%.

About First Quantum Minerals

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company holds 100% interests in the Ravensthorpe nickel and cobalt mine in Australia; the Sentinel copper project in North Western Province of Zambia; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the PyhÃ¤salmi copper, pyrite, zinc mine in Finland; and the Ãayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey.

