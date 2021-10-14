Raymond James Lowers MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) Price Target to $63.00

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at Raymond James from $67.00 to $63.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 32.41% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on HZO. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target (up from $57.00) on shares of MarineMax in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut MarineMax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.17.

Shares of HZO stock opened at $47.58 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 1.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.86. MarineMax has a 1 year low of $26.31 and a 1 year high of $70.89.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $666.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $615.99 million. MarineMax had a return on equity of 29.34% and a net margin of 7.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that MarineMax will post 6.54 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HZO. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of MarineMax by 46.0% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 47,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,320,000 after buying an additional 14,800 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in MarineMax by 20.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 34,820 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,719,000 after purchasing an additional 5,934 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in MarineMax by 12.3% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 140,244 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,922,000 after purchasing an additional 15,335 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in MarineMax by 21.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 251,037 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $12,391,000 after purchasing an additional 44,878 shares during the period. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in MarineMax in the first quarter valued at $246,000.

MarineMax, Inc engages in the provision of boating-related activities. The firm sells used and new sport boats, sport cruisers, sport yachts and fishing boats through retail stores. It also provides maintenance, repair, slip and storage services. The company was founded in January 1998 and is headquartered in Clearwater, FL.

