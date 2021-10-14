Raymond James Weighs in on Altius Minerals Co.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (TSE:ALS)

Altius Minerals Co. (TSE:ALS) – Analysts at Raymond James raised their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Altius Minerals in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 13th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now forecasts that the company will earn $0.22 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.20. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Altius Minerals’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.18 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.79 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on ALS. Cormark boosted their price objective on Altius Minerals from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Altius Minerals from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and issued a C$21.00 price objective (down from C$22.00) on shares of Altius Minerals in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and issued a C$20.00 price objective on shares of Altius Minerals in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$20.31.

TSE ALS opened at C$17.22 on Thursday. Altius Minerals has a one year low of C$10.45 and a one year high of C$19.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$16.26 and its 200-day moving average is C$16.69. The stock has a market capitalization of C$713.08 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,444.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.67, a current ratio of 4.89 and a quick ratio of 4.89.

Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported C$0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.16 by C$0.09. The business had revenue of C$21.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$19.50 million.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. This is a positive change from Altius Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Altius Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is currently -4,000.00%.

Altius Minerals Company Profile

Altius Minerals Corporation operates as a diversified mining royalty and streaming company in Canada and Brazil. The company owns royalty and streaming interests in 14 operating mines covering copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, iron ore, precious metals, potash, and thermal and metallurgical coal. It is also involved in the acquisition and management of renewable energy investments and royalties, as well as early-stage royalties and minority equity or project interests.

