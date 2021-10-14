Real Goods Solar, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RGSEQ) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Real Goods Solar, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RGSEQ) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 35,500 shares, a decline of 58.5% from the September 15th total of 85,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 384,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of RGSEQ remained flat at $$0.01 during trading hours on Thursday. Real Goods Solar has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.01 and a 200-day moving average of $0.01.

About Real Goods Solar

Real Goods Solar, Inc provides solar energy systems to homeowners, and commercial building owners. It offers turnkey services, including design, procurement, permitting, build-out, grid connection, financing referrals, and warranty and customer satisfaction activities. The firm operates through three segments: Solar Division, POWERHOUSE and Other.

