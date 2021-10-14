Realio Network (RIO) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $277,004.00

Realio Network (CURRENCY:RIO) traded up 10.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 14th. One Realio Network coin can currently be bought for $1.32 or 0.00002307 BTC on exchanges. Realio Network has a market cap of $8.68 million and approximately $277,004.00 worth of Realio Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Realio Network has traded up 3.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001745 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00001968 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39.80 or 0.00069449 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.66 or 0.00123301 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.86 or 0.00074801 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $57,568.43 or 1.00460079 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,759.35 or 0.06560268 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Realio Network Profile

Realio Network’s total supply is 96,381,238 coins and its circulating supply is 6,568,515 coins. The official message board for Realio Network is medium.com/@dboirun/the-realio-platform-realiox-and-the-realio-network-development-update-93facf5c0c10 . Realio Network’s official website is www.realio.fund . Realio Network’s official Twitter account is @realio_network

According to CryptoCompare, “Realio is a digital issuance, investment and peer-to-peer trading platform that utilizes a proprietary distributed network for issuing-on and interconnecting decentralized ecosystems. The platform leverages both permissioned and permissionless architecture to satisfy the need for stringent securities regulations while allowing uniquely democratized access to investment products normally reserved for a select subset of institutional investors. “

Realio Network Coin Trading

