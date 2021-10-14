Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Fortuna Silver Mines (FVI)

Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE: FVI) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

10/13/2021 – Fortuna Silver Mines had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$9.00 to C$8.00.

10/12/2021 – Fortuna Silver Mines had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at CIBC. They now have a C$9.00 price target on the stock.

10/1/2021 – Fortuna Silver Mines had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BMO Capital Markets.

9/30/2021 – Fortuna Silver Mines had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at CIBC. They now have a C$9.00 price target on the stock.

9/30/2021 – Fortuna Silver Mines had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$9.00 to C$8.75. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

9/10/2021 – Fortuna Silver Mines had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bank Financial to C$7.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

9/10/2021 – Fortuna Silver Mines had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$7.75 to C$7.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

9/10/2021 – Fortuna Silver Mines had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BMO Capital Markets.

9/9/2021 – Fortuna Silver Mines had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at CIBC. They now have a C$9.00 price target on the stock.

9/9/2021 – Fortuna Silver Mines had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$9.75 to C$9.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

9/8/2021 – Fortuna Silver Mines had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc.. They now have a C$7.75 price target on the stock.

FVI stock opened at C$5.63 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.64 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.83. Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. has a twelve month low of C$4.71 and a twelve month high of C$12.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$5.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$6.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.94.

Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) (NYSE:FSM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$148.09 million during the quarter. Research analysts predict that Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. will post 0.6088447 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of precious and base metal deposits in Latin America. Its principal properties include the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver and gold mine situated in southern Mexico; and the Lindero gold project located in Argentina.

