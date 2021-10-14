Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Fortuna Silver Mines (FVI)

Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE: FVI) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:
- 10/13/2021 – Fortuna Silver Mines had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$9.00 to C$8.00.
- 10/12/2021 – Fortuna Silver Mines had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at CIBC. They now have a C$9.00 price target on the stock.
- 10/1/2021 – Fortuna Silver Mines had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BMO Capital Markets.
- 9/30/2021 – Fortuna Silver Mines had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at CIBC. They now have a C$9.00 price target on the stock.
- 9/30/2021 – Fortuna Silver Mines had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$9.00 to C$8.75. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.
- 9/10/2021 – Fortuna Silver Mines had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bank Financial to C$7.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.
- 9/10/2021 – Fortuna Silver Mines had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$7.75 to C$7.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.
- 9/10/2021 – Fortuna Silver Mines had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BMO Capital Markets.
- 9/9/2021 – Fortuna Silver Mines had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at CIBC. They now have a C$9.00 price target on the stock.
- 9/9/2021 – Fortuna Silver Mines had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$9.75 to C$9.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.
- 9/8/2021 – Fortuna Silver Mines had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc.. They now have a C$7.75 price target on the stock.
FVI stock opened at C$5.63 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.64 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.83. Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. has a twelve month low of C$4.71 and a twelve month high of C$12.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$5.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$6.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.94.
Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) (NYSE:FSM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$148.09 million during the quarter. Research analysts predict that Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. will post 0.6088447 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Featured Story: Strangles
Receive News & Ratings for Fortuna Silver Mines Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortuna Silver Mines Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.