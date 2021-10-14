Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Puma (PUM)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Puma (ETR: PUM):

10/12/2021 – Puma was given a new €127.00 ($149.41) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research.

10/11/2021 – Puma was given a new €117.00 ($137.65) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

10/11/2021 – Puma was given a new €120.00 ($141.18) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

10/11/2021 – Puma was given a new €130.00 ($152.94) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

10/11/2021 – Puma was given a new €135.00 ($158.82) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

10/8/2021 – Puma was given a new €102.00 ($120.00) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

10/8/2021 – Puma was given a new €120.00 ($141.18) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

10/7/2021 – Puma was given a new €115.00 ($135.29) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

10/4/2021 – Puma was given a new €102.50 ($120.59) price target on by analysts at Nord/LB.

10/1/2021 – Puma was given a new €118.00 ($138.82) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

9/30/2021 – Puma was given a new €145.00 ($170.59) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

9/24/2021 – Puma was given a new €120.00 ($141.18) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

9/8/2021 – Puma was given a new €120.00 ($141.18) price target on by analysts at Oddo Bhf.

9/6/2021 – Puma was given a new €120.00 ($141.18) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

8/31/2021 – Puma was given a new €120.00 ($141.18) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

8/25/2021 – Puma was given a new €120.00 ($141.18) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Shares of ETR PUM opened at €99.46 ($117.01) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.18, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.53. The company has a market cap of $14.88 billion and a PE ratio of 50.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €103.00 and its 200-day moving average price is €97.38. Puma Se has a 52-week low of €74.08 ($87.15) and a 52-week high of €109.70 ($129.06).

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas and, the Asia Pacific. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, handball, rugby, volleyball, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports.

