Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RKT) Rating Reiterated by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RKT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They presently have a GBX 7,200 ($94.07) price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price suggests a potential upside of 32.09% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on RKT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 9,000 ($117.59) to GBX 8,500 ($111.05) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 7,870 ($102.82) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 6,500 ($84.92) to GBX 6,000 ($78.39) and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Credit Agricole dropped their price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 7,800 ($101.91) to GBX 7,100 ($92.76) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 7,424.29 ($97.00).

RKT opened at GBX 5,451 ($71.22) on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 5,674.38. The firm has a market cap of £38.93 billion and a P/E ratio of -24.08. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 1-year low of GBX 5,050 ($65.98) and a 1-year high of GBX 6,816 ($89.05). The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.71.

In other Reckitt Benckiser Group news, insider Pamela Kirby purchased 1,000 shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 5,692 ($74.37) per share, with a total value of £56,920 ($74,366.34). Also, insider Elane Stock purchased 241 shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 5,706 ($74.55) per share, with a total value of £13,751.46 ($17,966.37).

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and nutrition products in the United Kingdom, the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

