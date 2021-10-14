Recruiter.com Group (OTCMKTS:RCRT) Stock Price Up 1.5%

Recruiter.com Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RCRT) shares rose 1.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $3.45 and last traded at $3.39. Approximately 83,109 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 53% from the average daily volume of 54,362 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.34.

The firm has a market capitalization of $45.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.95 and a beta of -1.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.17.

Get Recruiter.com Group alerts:

Recruiter.com Group (OTCMKTS:RCRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($1.98) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.38 million for the quarter.

Recruiter.com Group, Inc engages in the operation of on-demand recruiting platform. Its solutions include professional hiring, recruiters on demand, recruiters training program, and healthcare recruiting. The company was founded by Michael Jay Solomon, Ashley Saddul, and Miles Jennings on July 28, 2008 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Story: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Recruiter.com Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Recruiter.com Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.