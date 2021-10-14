Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) Shares Acquired by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 354,266 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 45,076 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.30% of Red Rock Resorts worth $15,056,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Red Rock Resorts by 235.6% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in Red Rock Resorts by 4.4% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 10,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Red Rock Resorts by 15.0% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Red Rock Resorts by 52.8% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Red Rock Resorts during the first quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Red Rock Resorts alerts:

RRR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Red Rock Resorts in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Red Rock Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Red Rock Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.50.

RRR stock opened at $55.92 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.63 and a beta of 2.57. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.23. The company has a quick ratio of 3.97, a current ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.61. Red Rock Resorts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.94 and a 52 week high of $57.09.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.80. The business had revenue of $428.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $370.83 million. Red Rock Resorts had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 41.53%. On average, analysts expect that Red Rock Resorts, Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Red Rock Resorts Company Profile

Red Rock Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and development of gaming and entertainment facilities. The firm operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. Its amenities include restaurants, entertainment venues, movie theatres, bowling and convention or banquet space, as well as traditional casino gaming offerings such as video poker, slot machines, table games, bingo and race and sports wagering.

Featured Article: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Red Rock Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red Rock Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.