Red White & Bloom Brands Inc. (OTCMKTS:RWBYF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Red White & Bloom Brands Inc. (OTCMKTS:RWBYF) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decline of 57.7% from the September 15th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 250,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:RWBYF traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.66. 92,703 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 498,379. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.92. Red White & Bloom Brands has a one year low of $0.39 and a one year high of $1.65.

About Red White & Bloom Brands

Red White & Bloom Brands Inc engages in the cultivation and retail of cannabis products primarily in Michigan, Illinois, Massachusetts, California, and Florida. The company is based in Vancouver, Canada.

