ReddCoin (RDD) Reaches Market Cap of $69.47 Million

ReddCoin (CURRENCY:RDD) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 14th. ReddCoin has a market capitalization of $69.47 million and $146,415.00 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ReddCoin has traded down 11.5% against the U.S. dollar. One ReddCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ReddCoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57,094.81 or 1.00103710 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33.27 or 0.00058324 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $183.39 or 0.00321539 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $307.95 or 0.00539931 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $121.79 or 0.00213534 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00004473 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.29 or 0.00009282 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001624 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002216 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001041 BTC.

About ReddCoin

ReddCoin (CRYPTO:RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. It launched on January 26th, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins. The official message board for ReddCoin is www.reddcointalk.org . ReddCoin’s official website is www.reddcoin.com . ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ReddCoin is /r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm. “

Buying and Selling ReddCoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ReddCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ReddCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ReddCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ReddCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.