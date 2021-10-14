RedFOX Labs Tops One Day Trading Volume of $1.79 Million (RFOX)

RedFOX Labs (CURRENCY:RFOX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 14th. RedFOX Labs has a total market cap of $50.29 million and approximately $1.79 million worth of RedFOX Labs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One RedFOX Labs coin can now be bought for $0.0383 or 0.00000067 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, RedFOX Labs has traded 7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $121.21 or 0.00212436 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.45 or 0.00121722 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.04 or 0.00135012 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00003890 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001764 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000799 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002449 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

RedFOX Labs Coin Profile

RFOX is a coin. Its launch date was April 1st, 2019. RedFOX Labs’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,312,000,760 coins. The Reddit community for RedFOX Labs is /r/redfox_labs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . RedFOX Labs’ official Twitter account is @redfoxlabs_io . RedFOX Labs’ official website is redfoxlabs.io

According to CryptoCompare, “RedFOX Labs is a blockchain based tech company that identifies and builds unicorn business models for the emerging markets of Southeast Asia. It creates scalable solutions, aiming to unlock the true market potential on Komodo Platform, as well as to create market-leading companies in the e-commerce, e-media, e-travel and ride-hailing sectors. The RFOX coin will be used as a form of payment to contractors, developers, network operators, for security, bug bounties, discounts on certification and many more. The RFOX token will serve as the global currency within the RFOX-KMD enterprise world. RedFox announced a token swap to the Ethereum Network. The Swap took place on the 25th of October and in both exchanges currently listing RFOX (Liquid Exchange and P2PB2B) the swap will be completed automatically. “

Buying and Selling RedFOX Labs

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RedFOX Labs directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RedFOX Labs should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase RedFOX Labs using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

