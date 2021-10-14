Refereum (RFR) Price Reaches $0.0189 on Exchanges

Refereum (CURRENCY:RFR) traded down 6.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 14th. In the last seven days, Refereum has traded 22.7% lower against the dollar. Refereum has a market capitalization of $94.26 million and approximately $39.28 million worth of Refereum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Refereum coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0189 or 0.00000032 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001685 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.75 or 0.00045095 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002256 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $137.32 or 0.00231481 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $56.20 or 0.00094734 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001687 BTC.

Refereum Profile

Refereum (RFR) is a coin. It was first traded on September 25th, 2017. Refereum’s total supply is 4,999,650,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,999,180,100 coins. The official website for Refereum is refereum.com . The Reddit community for Refereum is /r/refereum . The official message board for Refereum is medium.com/@refereum . Refereum’s official Twitter account is @refereum and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Refereum is a referal marketing platform for the game industry built on the Ethereum blokchain. Referal marketing is a way to promote products throught a word-of-mouth, and the Refereum Team's is planning to create a decentralized platform dedicated to this type of marketing enabling developers to improve their marketing campaings, influencers to moneize their following, and even a regular gamer be rewarded for sharing links or moving up a gaming level. Refereum token, is an ERC-20 token that will be use to reward the platform users. “

Buying and Selling Refereum

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Refereum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Refereum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Refereum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

