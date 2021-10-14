Refinable Price Up 108.2% Over Last 7 Days (FINE)

Refinable (CURRENCY:FINE) traded 103.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 14th. Refinable has a market capitalization of $16.81 million and $8.39 million worth of Refinable was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Refinable has traded up 108.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Refinable coin can currently be purchased for about $0.41 or 0.00000711 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001737 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00001967 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.34 or 0.00070075 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.34 or 0.00122190 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42.89 or 0.00074501 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $57,577.82 or 1.00024476 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,748.71 or 0.06512271 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Refinable Coin Profile

Refinable’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,059,833 coins. Refinable’s official Twitter account is @refinableapp

Buying and Selling Refinable

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Refinable directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Refinable should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Refinable using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

