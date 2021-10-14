Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) Chairman Martin E. Stein, Jr. Sells 3,322 Shares

Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) Chairman Martin E. Stein, Jr. sold 3,322 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.12, for a total transaction of $232,938.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:REG traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $70.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 749,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,041,388. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.86. Regency Centers Co. has a 12-month low of $33.29 and a 12-month high of $70.59. The company has a market cap of $11.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.15.

Get Regency Centers alerts:

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.25). Regency Centers had a return on equity of 4.01% and a net margin of 21.38%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Regency Centers Co. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.595 per share. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.68%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 82.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in shares of Regency Centers in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 68.0% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 181.5% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Regency Centers during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. 91.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

REG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Regency Centers presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.80.

Regency Centers Company Profile

Regency Centers Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of retail shopping centers. Its portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to its neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

See Also: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for Regency Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regency Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.