Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) Chairman Sells $6,491,817.27 in Stock

Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) Chairman Martin E. Stein, Jr. sold 92,727 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.01, for a total transaction of $6,491,817.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of REG traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $70.14. 749,989 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,041,388. The company has a market cap of $11.91 billion, a PE ratio of 52.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.15. Regency Centers Co. has a 52-week low of $33.29 and a 52-week high of $70.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $67.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.25). Regency Centers had a net margin of 21.38% and a return on equity of 4.01%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Regency Centers Co. will post 3.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.595 per share. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Regency Centers’s payout ratio is currently 80.68%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 14.9% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 82.0% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 1.0% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 20,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A raised its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 14.0% in the second quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 1,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 0.5% in the second quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 44,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,862,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

REG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Regency Centers from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Regency Centers from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Regency Centers from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on Regency Centers from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.80.

About Regency Centers

Regency Centers Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of retail shopping centers. Its portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to its neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

