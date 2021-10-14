Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $66.80.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th.

REG stock opened at $69.93 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $67.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.86. The company has a market capitalization of $11.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.58, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.15. Regency Centers has a 1-year low of $33.29 and a 1-year high of $70.56.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.25). Regency Centers had a return on equity of 4.01% and a net margin of 21.38%. On average, analysts anticipate that Regency Centers will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a $0.595 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.68%.

In other Regency Centers news, CAO J Christian Leavitt sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.88, for a total value of $68,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,332,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,995,000 after acquiring an additional 319,379 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,093,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,584,000 after purchasing an additional 297,943 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,775,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,015,000 after purchasing an additional 25,863 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,526,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,720,000 after purchasing an additional 989,151 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,452,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,188,000 after purchasing an additional 66,558 shares during the period. 91.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Regency Centers Company Profile

Regency Centers Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of retail shopping centers. Its portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to its neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

