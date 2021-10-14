Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) Sets New 12-Month High at $70.59

Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $70.59 and last traded at $70.08, with a volume of 10148 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $69.93.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Regency Centers in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Regency Centers from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Truist lifted their target price on Regency Centers from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Regency Centers from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Regency Centers from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Regency Centers presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.80.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.86. The company has a market capitalization of $11.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.15.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.25). Regency Centers had a net margin of 21.38% and a return on equity of 4.01%. As a group, analysts forecast that Regency Centers Co. will post 3.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.595 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.68%.

In related news, CAO J Christian Leavitt sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.88, for a total transaction of $68,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Horizon Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Regency Centers in the first quarter valued at $328,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Regency Centers by 172.7% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 76,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,310,000 after purchasing an additional 48,135 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc grew its position in Regency Centers by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 220,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,121,000 after purchasing an additional 17,330 shares in the last quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC grew its position in Regency Centers by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 28,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,804,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its position in Regency Centers by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 44,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,507,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. 91.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Regency Centers Company Profile (NASDAQ:REG)

Regency Centers Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of retail shopping centers. Its portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to its neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

