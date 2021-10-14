Remme (REM) Price Tops $0.0017 on Top Exchanges

Remme (CURRENCY:REM) traded down 1.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 14th. In the last week, Remme has traded 18.7% higher against the dollar. Remme has a total market cap of $1.70 million and approximately $43,376.00 worth of Remme was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Remme coin can now be purchased for $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Remme alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $150.33 or 0.00261445 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001739 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.66 or 0.00046361 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002181 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $134.81 or 0.00234447 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $55.55 or 0.00096601 BTC.

Remme Coin Profile

REM is a dPoS coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 1st, 2017. Remme’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Remme is /r/remme and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Remme’s official website is remme.io . Remme’s official Twitter account is @remme_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Remme’s official message board is medium.com/remme

According to CryptoCompare, “Remme is an ecosystem of Identity and Access Management products with a digital key at its heart. Founded in 2015, Remme is building the decentralized Public Key Infrastructure protocol and PKI-enabled apps to address the challenges of Web 3.0. Remme blockchain consensus is achieved via Delegated Proof of Stake. With the REMChain mainnet launched end of 2019 currently there are 2 key roles tokenholders can take up on REMChain: Block Producers and Guardians.Remme Protocol aims to become the next-generation blockchain-based PKI alternative. It is open-source and customizable to suit business needs. Remme Protocol provides a basis for establishing self-sovereign and authority-issued identities, with a host of use cases.Remme Auth is a 2-click authentication solution that allows users to securely access a website without passwords. Instead, the solution uses Web Cryptography API and blockchain technology.With the Protocol being built on EOSIO codebase, REMChain is an independent blockchain fueled by the REM token. REM is an ERC-20 token on Ethereum with the permanent possibility to swap it to REMChain native tokens in both directions. “

Remme Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Remme directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Remme should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Remme using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Remme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Remme and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.