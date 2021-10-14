Render Token (RNDR) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $2.57 Million

Render Token (CURRENCY:RNDR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 14th. Render Token has a total market capitalization of $147.90 million and $2.57 million worth of Render Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Render Token has traded 10.9% lower against the dollar. One Render Token coin can now be bought for about $0.89 or 0.00001544 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001736 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.60 or 0.00046189 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $136.26 or 0.00236615 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.42 or 0.00096229 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001737 BTC.

About Render Token

Render Token (RNDR) is a coin. It launched on September 28th, 2017. Render Token’s total supply is 523,180,181 coins and its circulating supply is 166,379,225 coins. Render Token’s official message board is medium.com/render-token . Render Token’s official website is rendertoken.com . The Reddit community for Render Token is https://reddit.com/r/RenderToken . Render Token’s official Twitter account is @RenderToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Render Token is an Ethereum-based distributed GPU rendering network and marketplace. RNDR is a utility token that powers and serves as currency on Render Token's ecosystem. “

Render Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Render Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Render Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Render Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

