renDOGE Market Cap Tops $739,780.47 (RENDOGE)

renDOGE (CURRENCY:RENDOGE) traded 6.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 14th. One renDOGE coin can currently be purchased for about $0.24 or 0.00000419 BTC on exchanges. renDOGE has a market capitalization of $739,780.47 and approximately $167,345.00 worth of renDOGE was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, renDOGE has traded down 0.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001747 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00001980 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.45 or 0.00070689 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $70.50 or 0.00123196 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $43.70 or 0.00076354 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $57,046.02 or 0.99680453 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,782.18 or 0.06608859 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

renDOGE Coin Profile

renDOGE’s genesis date was January 20th, 2021. renDOGE’s total supply is 3,083,733 coins. The Reddit community for renDOGE is https://reddit.com/r/RenProject . renDOGE’s official Twitter account is @renprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Dogecoin, wrapped on Ethereum, as an ERC-20 token, through the Ren project. “

Buying and Selling renDOGE

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as renDOGE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade renDOGE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase renDOGE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

