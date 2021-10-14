Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) & Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) Head-To-Head Contrast

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) and Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Pinduoduo and Repay’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pinduoduo $9.12 billion 13.26 -$1.10 billion ($0.92) -106.07 Repay $155.04 million 13.13 -$105.60 million $0.39 57.62

Repay has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Pinduoduo. Pinduoduo is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Repay, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

19.8% of Pinduoduo shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.9% of Repay shares are held by institutional investors. 11.7% of Repay shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Pinduoduo and Repay, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pinduoduo 0 2 13 0 2.87 Repay 0 1 3 0 2.75

Pinduoduo currently has a consensus price target of $161.62, indicating a potential upside of 65.62%. Repay has a consensus price target of $28.75, indicating a potential upside of 27.95%. Given Pinduoduo’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Pinduoduo is more favorable than Repay.

Volatility and Risk

Pinduoduo has a beta of 1.43, indicating that its share price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Repay has a beta of 0.78, indicating that its share price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Pinduoduo and Repay’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pinduoduo -3.02% -3.82% -1.45% Repay -26.73% 4.96% 2.57%

About Pinduoduo

Pinduoduo, Inc. operates as a holding company, which engages in the development and management of an e-commerce platform. Its Pinduoduo mobile application offers a selection of merchandise for buyer acquisition and engagement. The company was founded by Hua Lin Cai and Zheng Huang on April 20, 2015 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

About Repay

Repay Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of integrated payment processing solutions to vertical markets that have specific and bespoke transactions. It offers payments, instant funding, active safe, AP automation, clearing and settlement, messaging management, STX mortgage transfer automation, virtual debit cards, and value-added services. The company’s business was founded by John Morris and Shaler A. Alias in 2006 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

