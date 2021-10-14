Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) & Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) Head-To-Head Contrast

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) and Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.
Earnings & Valuation
This table compares Pinduoduo and Repay’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Pinduoduo
|$9.12 billion
|13.26
|-$1.10 billion
|($0.92)
|-106.07
|Repay
|$155.04 million
|13.13
|-$105.60 million
|$0.39
|57.62
Institutional & Insider Ownership
19.8% of Pinduoduo shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.9% of Repay shares are held by institutional investors. 11.7% of Repay shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.
Analyst Recommendations
This is a summary of recent recommendations for Pinduoduo and Repay, as provided by MarketBeat.com.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Pinduoduo
|0
|2
|13
|0
|2.87
|Repay
|0
|1
|3
|0
|2.75
Pinduoduo currently has a consensus price target of $161.62, indicating a potential upside of 65.62%. Repay has a consensus price target of $28.75, indicating a potential upside of 27.95%. Given Pinduoduo’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Pinduoduo is more favorable than Repay.
Volatility and Risk
Pinduoduo has a beta of 1.43, indicating that its share price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Repay has a beta of 0.78, indicating that its share price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500.
Profitability
This table compares Pinduoduo and Repay’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Pinduoduo
|-3.02%
|-3.82%
|-1.45%
|Repay
|-26.73%
|4.96%
|2.57%
About Pinduoduo
Pinduoduo, Inc. operates as a holding company, which engages in the development and management of an e-commerce platform. Its Pinduoduo mobile application offers a selection of merchandise for buyer acquisition and engagement. The company was founded by Hua Lin Cai and Zheng Huang on April 20, 2015 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.
About Repay
Repay Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of integrated payment processing solutions to vertical markets that have specific and bespoke transactions. It offers payments, instant funding, active safe, AP automation, clearing and settlement, messaging management, STX mortgage transfer automation, virtual debit cards, and value-added services. The company’s business was founded by John Morris and Shaler A. Alias in 2006 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.
