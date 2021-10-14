Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Exane BNP Paribas

Research analysts at Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. Exane BNP Paribas’ target price suggests a potential upside of 26.17% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on RGEN. BNP Paribas began coverage on Repligen in a research report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Repligen from $258.00 to $368.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Repligen from $255.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Repligen from $255.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Repligen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $305.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $306.00.

RGEN traded up $8.55 during trading on Thursday, hitting $261.56. The company had a trading volume of 1,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 388,519. Repligen has a 1-year low of $162.29 and a 1-year high of $327.32. The company has a market cap of $14.36 billion, a PE ratio of 146.31 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $278.91 and a 200-day moving average of $227.01.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The biotechnology company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.27. Repligen had a net margin of 19.65% and a return on equity of 9.21%. The business had revenue of $162.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Repligen will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Repligen news, Director Karen A. Dawes sold 4,585 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.09, for a total transaction of $926,582.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 25,000 shares of Repligen stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.75, for a total transaction of $7,368,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 214,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,222,401.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 52,154 shares of company stock valued at $14,144,680. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RGEN. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Repligen during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in Repligen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Repligen by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 150 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Repligen by 685.7% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 165 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Repligen by 54.5% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 170 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.82% of the company’s stock.

Repligen Corp. provides bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biologic drugs. It serves through the following product lines: Chromatography, Filtration and OEM Products (Proteins). The Chromatography product line includes a number of products used in the downstream purification and quality control of biological drugs.

