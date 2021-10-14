Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Terns Pharmaceuticals (TERN)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: TERN) in the last few weeks:

10/7/2021 – Terns Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $12.00 price target on the stock.

9/30/2021 – Terns Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $12.00 price target on the stock.

9/28/2021 – Terns Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

9/24/2021 – Terns Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $12.00 price target on the stock.

9/14/2021 – Terns Pharmaceuticals is now covered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock.

9/9/2021 – Terns Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

9/7/2021 – Terns Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $14.00 price target on the stock.

9/2/2021 – Terns Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

9/1/2021 – Terns Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $14.00 price target on the stock.

8/26/2021 – Terns Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

8/25/2021 – Terns Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $14.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, "Terns Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in development of small-molecule single-agent and combination therapy candidates for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and other chronic liver diseases. Terns Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in FOSTER CITY, Calif. "

Shares of NASDAQ TERN traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $9.94. The company had a trading volume of 44,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,127. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.69. Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.91 and a 12-month high of $28.36. The company has a market capitalization of $249.80 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.10.

Terns Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TERN) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.28. Research analysts expect that Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Orbimed Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $83,406,000. FMR LLC grew its position in Terns Pharmaceuticals by 4.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,022,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,057,000 after acquiring an additional 134,819 shares in the last quarter. Vivo Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $58,853,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C bought a new position in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $51,611,000. Finally, Suvretta Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $24,753,000. 66.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small-molecule single-agent and combination therapy candidates for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and other chronic liver diseases. It develops TERN-101, a liver-distributed and non-bile acid farnesoid X receptor agonist, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of NASH; and TERN-201, a vascular adhesion protein-1 inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of NASH.

