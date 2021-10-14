Research Analysts Set Expectations for 114324 (WPT.TO)’s Q3 2021 Earnings (TSE:WPT)

114324 (WPT.TO) (TSE:WPT) – Investment analysts at Cormark issued their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for 114324 (WPT.TO) in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 13th. Cormark analyst M. Whale forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.00 for the quarter. Cormark also issued estimates for 114324 (WPT.TO)’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.03 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.03) EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.11) EPS.

114324 (WPT.TO) (TSE:WPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.05) by C$0.14. The company had revenue of C$104.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$84.42 million.

