Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC) Shares Sold by Essex Woodlands Management Inc.

Essex Woodlands Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC) by 51.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,333,692 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,426,258 shares during the period. Revance Therapeutics comprises 5.5% of Essex Woodlands Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Essex Woodlands Management Inc. owned about 1.86% of Revance Therapeutics worth $37,277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,043,571 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $149,490,000 after purchasing an additional 609,745 shares during the last quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP lifted its holdings in Revance Therapeutics by 19.8% in the first quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP now owns 3,201,866 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $89,492,000 after buying an additional 528,553 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Revance Therapeutics by 33.0% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,545,630 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,200,000 after buying an additional 383,730 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY grew its position in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 47.2% during the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,091,732 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,514,000 after buying an additional 350,000 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $7,502,000. Institutional investors own 75.29% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Aubrey Rankin sold 55,382 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.72, for a total value of $1,645,953.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 79,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,370,942.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Dwight Moxie sold 1,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $50,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 120,753 shares of company stock worth $3,576,071. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Revance Therapeutics stock traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $22.59. 31,220 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 455,170. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.75 and a beta of 1.24. Revance Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.51 and a 12-month high of $33.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 6.09 and a quick ratio of 6.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.47.

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.14) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $18.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.68 million. Revance Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 644.56% and a negative return on equity of 103.06%. On average, analysts forecast that Revance Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Revance Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target (down from $35.00) on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.40.

Revance Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel botulinum toxin products for multiple aesthetic and therapeutic applications. The firm focuses on production of daxibotulinumtoxinA, a botulinum toxin, for aesthetic and therapeutic indications including facial wrinkles and muscle movement disorders.

