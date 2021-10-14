Reviewing Electric Last Mile Solutions (NASDAQ:ELMS) & Fisker (NYSE:FSR)

Electric Last Mile Solutions (NASDAQ:ELMS) and Fisker (NYSE:FSR) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Electric Last Mile Solutions and Fisker’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Electric Last Mile Solutions N/A -31.94% -8.06% Fisker N/A -12.92% -10.14%

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Electric Last Mile Solutions and Fisker, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Electric Last Mile Solutions 0 0 6 0 3.00 Fisker 1 3 8 0 2.58

Electric Last Mile Solutions currently has a consensus price target of $16.00, suggesting a potential upside of 125.67%. Fisker has a consensus price target of $23.92, suggesting a potential upside of 65.06%. Given Electric Last Mile Solutions’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Electric Last Mile Solutions is more favorable than Fisker.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Electric Last Mile Solutions and Fisker’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Electric Last Mile Solutions N/A N/A -$29.36 million N/A N/A Fisker N/A N/A -$130.00 million ($0.40) -36.23

Insider & Institutional Ownership

9.5% of Electric Last Mile Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.2% of Fisker shares are held by institutional investors. 25.0% of Fisker shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

About Electric Last Mile Solutions

Electric Last Mile, Inc. designs and manufactures last mile delivery electric vehicles. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Auburn Hills, Michigan.

About Fisker

Fisker, Inc. engages in the provision of e-mobility solutions. It develops and manufactures eco-friendly electrically powered vehicles. Its products include solar t-shirt, sustainable solar bottle, solar hoodie, and fisker hat. The company was founded by Henrik Fisker and Geeta Gupta-Fisker in 2016 is headquartered in Manhattan Beach, CA.

